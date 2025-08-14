Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,400 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Floor & Decor worth $16,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.