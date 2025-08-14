Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $15,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,881,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,737,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HII. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.6%

HII opened at $269.56 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $293.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.55. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

