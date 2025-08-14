Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 104.13%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

