SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Finley Financial LLC

Finley Financial LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 2.3% of Finley Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Finley Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 442.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $590.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $571.39 and a 200-day moving average of $553.70. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

