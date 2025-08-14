SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $590.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $571.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Companies That Will Profit From Trump’s Semiconductor Tariffs
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Amazon’s Bears Have Raised the White Flag—Get Excited
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.