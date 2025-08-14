SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $590.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $571.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.