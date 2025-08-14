SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,727 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $50,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

