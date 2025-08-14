SouthState Corp Takes Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 980.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 241,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,603,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,299,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

INDY opened at $51.77 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $685.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

