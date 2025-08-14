SouthState Corp Purchases Shares of 516 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,260,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $108.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $119.04.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

