SouthState Corp Makes New $72,000 Investment in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $900,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 439,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 783.0%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

