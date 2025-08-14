SouthState Corp Has $69,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 135.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:TM opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.04 and its 200 day moving average is $181.65. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $201.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DZ Bank cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TM

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.