SouthState Corp Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

KEYS opened at $170.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $1,162,523.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,651.08. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

