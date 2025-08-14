SouthState Corp Acquires New Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

QUS opened at $165.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.52. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $165.83.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

