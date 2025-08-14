Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Stock Position Lifted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Solventum were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Solventum by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SOLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. Solventum Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

