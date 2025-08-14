Slater and Gordon Limited (ASX:SGH) Declares Final Dividend of $0.32

Slater and Gordon Limited (ASX:SGH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 67.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Slater and Gordon Limited, a law firm, provides legal practices in Australia. The company provides legal services in various areas, such as workers compensation, motor vehicle and car accidents, public liability, medical law, asbestos, silicosis, military compensation, police compensation, comcare, institutional abuse; superannuation and disability insurance; class actions; dispute resolution; employment law; and will dispute, as well as provides union services.

