Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 285,157 Shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,001,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 285,157 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Inv Vk Tr Inv were worth $19,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Stock Performance

Shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Inv Vk Tr Inv has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Announces Dividend

Inv Vk Tr Inv Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

