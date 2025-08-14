Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 131,574 Shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,241,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 131,574 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Inv Vk Mun Opp were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 184,317 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 87.2% in the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 73,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Inv Vk Mun Opp stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Inv Vk Mun Opp has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Announces Dividend

Inv Vk Mun Opp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

