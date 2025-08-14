Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 385 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,793,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,651,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after buying an additional 756,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after acquiring an additional 534,033 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 346.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 568,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 441,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,149,000 after acquiring an additional 359,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $231.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.14 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.79.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.93.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

