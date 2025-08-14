Simplex Trading LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,402 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $196.79 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $198.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.95.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

