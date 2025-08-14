Sienna Gestion Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sienna Gestion trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,795 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,528,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,558,000 after acquiring an additional 169,712 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Pfizer by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 62,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Pfizer by 2,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 273,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261,992 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

