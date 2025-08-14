Sienna Gestion Decreases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Sienna Gestion lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,451,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 18,471.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 705,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,145,000 after purchasing an additional 701,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,552,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,039,000 after buying an additional 468,758 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,662,000 after buying an additional 286,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $193.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.33 and a 200-day moving average of $183.98. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $485,579.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,731.89. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,438 shares of company stock worth $1,967,346. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

