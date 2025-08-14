Sienna Gestion Cuts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sienna Gestion lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.