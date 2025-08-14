Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) Major Shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc Buys 30,000 Shares

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,251,550 shares in the company, valued at $38,628,414. This represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecp Controlco, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 8th, Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $375,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Ecp Controlco, Llc acquired 17,303 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $257,468.64.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 19,852 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $295,397.76.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 17,583 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $270,778.20.

On Monday, July 21st, Ecp Controlco, Llc acquired 16,467 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $247,334.34.

On Thursday, July 10th, Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 16,943 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $252,281.27.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 17,687 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $257,168.98.

On Thursday, June 5th, Ecp Controlco, Llc acquired 13,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $171,470.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Ecp Controlco, Llc acquired 16,840 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $215,720.40.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 26,623 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $342,105.55.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.15 million, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEN. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 22,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Further Reading

