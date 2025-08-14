Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.62 and last traded at $116.04, with a volume of 500239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.62.

SXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 2.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $414.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

