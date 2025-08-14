Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total transaction of $1,310,944.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 275,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,018.20. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $1,253,304.15.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.81, for a total transaction of $1,424,233.65.

On Monday, August 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $1,421,320.95.

On Friday, August 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $1,413,655.95.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.88, for a total transaction of $1,516,750.20.

On Monday, July 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $1,548,713.25.

On Friday, July 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $1,552,545.75.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.78, for a total transaction of $1,554,308.70.

On Monday, July 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.98, for a total transaction of $1,494,521.70.

On Friday, July 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $1,477,965.30.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $163.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of -165.64 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $142.32 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 168,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,582,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,278,000 after buying an additional 330,177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 203.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,864,000 after purchasing an additional 583,697 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 37.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,159,000 after purchasing an additional 88,132 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

