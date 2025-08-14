Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIS. TD Securities increased their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$21.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$14.97 and a 52 week high of C$23.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11.

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

