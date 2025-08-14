Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Shares Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 540,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 122,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sarama Resources Stock Down 11.1%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Sarama Resources Company Profile

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

