SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight Rating

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

SailPoint Stock Up 5.0%

SailPoint stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. SailPoint has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.18 million. SailPoint’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in SailPoint during the 1st quarter worth $94,194,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth $112,297,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in SailPoint during the 1st quarter worth $55,644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint during the 1st quarter worth $53,616,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $46,875,000.

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

