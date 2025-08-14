Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Financial Comparison

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) and Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Saia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadrunner Transportation Systems $32.72 million 2.91 -$2.09 million N/A N/A Saia $3.21 billion 2.60 $362.07 million $10.83 28.92

Analyst Recommendations

Saia has higher revenue and earnings than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Saia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 Saia 0 10 9 1 2.55

Saia has a consensus target price of $347.1579, indicating a potential upside of 10.84%. Given Saia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Saia is more favorable than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Saia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A Saia 8.96% 12.42% 8.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Saia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a beta of 3.79, suggesting that its share price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saia has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saia beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment. It also provides air and ground expedite services for the transportation of automotive and industrial parts, paper products, and steel, as well as frozen and refrigerated foods, including dairy, poultry and meat, and consumers products, such as foods and beverages. In addition, the company arranges the pickup and delivery of TL freight through its 30 TL service centers in the United States; offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and logistics and warehouse services; and provides pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States and Canada through 27 LTL service centers and approximately 140 third-party delivery agents. Further, the company provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, regulatory compliance, project and order management, and retail consolidation services. It operates through a network of independent brokerage agents, direct sales force, company brokers, and commissioned sales representatives. The company offers its services under the Roadrunner and Ascent Global Logistics brands. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About Saia

Saia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers. The company operates 194 terminals. The company was formerly known as SCS Transportation, Inc. and changed its name to Saia, Inc. in July 2006. Saia, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

