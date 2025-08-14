S Bank Fund Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 503 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. TD Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $861.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $737.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $659.80.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,954,250. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $830.00, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,320. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,199 shares of company stock worth $38,115,220. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.