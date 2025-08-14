Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 16,256 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Workday worth $57,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Workday by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $17,383,945.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,679,111.17. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $223.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 123.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.48.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.