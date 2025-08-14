RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Insider Troy D. Brunk Sells 7,654 Shares

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RTX stock opened at $155.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $158.79. The company has a market capitalization of $208.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 target price on RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth $31,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

