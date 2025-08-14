Robotti Robert Has $22.85 Million Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Robotti Robert lessened its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,694 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber comprises about 4.6% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $22,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.96. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.63 and a 52 week high of $102.40. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.15.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.74). West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -73.14%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

