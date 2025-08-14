Robotti Robert Acquires 2,495 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Insteel Industries comprises 1.6% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.54 million, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $41.64.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

