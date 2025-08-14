Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $290.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $301.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

