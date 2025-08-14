Robert G. Painter Sells 115,781 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $9,590,140.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,427.57. This trade represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.69. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 423,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,140,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Trimble by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,171,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,413,000 after purchasing an additional 319,381 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Trimble by 31.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 39.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,570,000 after purchasing an additional 183,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.