Reviewing Pinewood Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PINWF) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

Profitability

This table compares Pinewood Technologies Group and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinewood Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A China Automotive Systems 4.25% 7.33% 3.49%

Volatility and Risk

Pinewood Technologies Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinewood Technologies Group $30.47 million N/A $101.63 million N/A N/A China Automotive Systems $678.64 million 0.18 $29.98 million $0.96 4.27

Pinewood Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Automotive Systems.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Pinewood Technologies Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power. It also owns and operates the Westview port facility at Prince Rupert for the storage, handling, and loading of third party wood pellets. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. in December 2018. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts. The company also offers automotive motors and electromechanical integrated systems; polymer materials; and intelligent automotive technology research and development services. In addition, it provides after sales services, and research and development support services; and inspection and testing of automotive products, as well as markets automotive parts in North America. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Jingzhou, the People's Republic of China.

