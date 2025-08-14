Reviewing MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) and Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Natuzzi and MillerKnoll, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natuzzi 0 0 0 0 0.00 MillerKnoll 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Natuzzi and MillerKnoll’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natuzzi -5.66% -29.05% -5.45% MillerKnoll -1.01% 10.44% 3.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

6.1% of Natuzzi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Natuzzi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Natuzzi and MillerKnoll”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natuzzi $345.01 million 0.09 -$16.39 million N/A N/A MillerKnoll $3.67 billion 0.40 -$36.90 million ($0.56) -38.80

Natuzzi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MillerKnoll.

Volatility & Risk

Natuzzi has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MillerKnoll has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MillerKnoll beats Natuzzi on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects. It also sells polyurethane foam and leather processing by-products. It operates Natuzzi Italia stores; Divani&Divani by Natuzzi stores; and Natuzzi Editions stores. The company was formerly known as Industrie Natuzzi S.p.A. and changed its name to Natuzzi S.p.A. in June 2002. Natuzzi S.p.A. was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo In Colle, Italy.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc. researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions. It offers its products under the MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Herman Miller Circled Symbolic M, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger, Design Within Reach, DWR, HAY, NaughtOne, Nemschoff, Aeron, Mirra, Embody, Setu, Sayl, Cosm, Caper, Eames, Knoll, KnollExtra, Knoll Luxe, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Edelman Leather, Spinneybeck Leather, Generation by Knoll, Regeneration by Knoll, MultiGeneration by Knoll, Remix, Holly Hunt, Vladimir Kagan, Muuto, Barcelona, and Womb names. The company offers its products through independent contract furniture dealers, direct contract sales, e-commerce websites, and wholesale and retail stores. Its products are used in institutional, health/science, and residential and other environments, and industrial and educational settings, as well as transportation terminals. The company was formerly known as Herman Miller, Inc. and changed its name to MillerKnoll, Inc. in November 2021. MillerKnoll, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

