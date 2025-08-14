Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,445 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.36% of Resideo Technologies worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after buying an additional 182,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $33.03.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $66,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,709.44. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 503,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,103,376. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,724,042 shares of company stock worth $135,201,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

