Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AbbVie (ABBV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV):

8/12/2025 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2025 – AbbVie was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/7/2025 – AbbVie was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2025 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2025 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $227.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2025 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $216.00 to $227.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $201.36 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $355.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.39 and a 200 day moving average of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in AbbVie by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,739,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,799,000. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

