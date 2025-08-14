Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RXRX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.09% and a negative net margin of 1,004.91%. The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

