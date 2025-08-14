Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allstate (ALL)

Allstate (NYSE: ALL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2025 – Allstate is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2025 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $254.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2025 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $237.00 to $246.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2025 – Allstate was given a new $202.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2025 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2025 – Allstate had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

8/1/2025 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2025 – Allstate had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $188.00.

7/28/2025 – Allstate was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2025 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/12/2025 – Allstate was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2025 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $235.00 to $237.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2025 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2025 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $172.00 to $188.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $208.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $175.76 and a 12-month high of $213.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

