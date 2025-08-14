Radian Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,768.10. This trade represents a 68.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Bernard Culang sold 8,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $292,755.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,628.50. This represents a 52.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,414. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,326,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 214,036 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

