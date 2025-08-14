Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.17 Million Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 231,018 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.