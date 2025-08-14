Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 138.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,399.84. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,113.57. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,603 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,377. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $109.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.14 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

