Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,631 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIG opened at $130.98 on Thursday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $132.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

