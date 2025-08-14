Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

