Promising Large Cap Stocks To Follow Today – August 12th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Meta Platforms, and Apple are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion. These firms are generally well established and financially stable, often paying dividends and exhibiting lower share-price volatility than smaller-cap peers. Investors commonly include large-cap stocks in their portfolios for steady, moderate growth and income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.18. The stock had a trading volume of 69,438,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,538,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla has a one year low of $197.06 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.21, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.50. 115,553,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,729,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $579.72. 33,439,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,765,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $550.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.39. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $579.95.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $23.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $789.64. 11,598,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,413,964. The business has a fifty day moving average of $716.43 and a 200 day moving average of $652.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $793.67.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.23. 39,409,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,882,242. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.35 and its 200-day moving average is $213.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16.

