Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 172885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.72.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1262 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Amazon’s Bears Have Raised the White Flag—Get Excited
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Tempus AI’s Strong Q2 Fuels Growth Story—More Upside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.