Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 172885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.72.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1262 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 792,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 112,064 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,949,000 after purchasing an additional 220,891 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 107.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 306,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 271,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after buying an additional 91,444 shares in the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

