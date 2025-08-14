Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

PRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Primo Brands from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Primo Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Primo Brands by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primo Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Primo Brands by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Primo Brands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Primo Brands by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRMB stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72. Primo Brands has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Primo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.64%.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

