Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
PGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PGEN
Precigen Price Performance
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 2,868.66% and a negative return on equity of 340.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Precigen
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $4,755,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Precigen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,276,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 410,595 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precigen in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Precigen in the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 269,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Precigen
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Amazon’s Bears Have Raised the White Flag—Get Excited
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Tempus AI’s Strong Q2 Fuels Growth Story—More Upside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.